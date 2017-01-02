Homicide in Southeast Charlotte Marks First Homicide of the Year

A man was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning in the southeast part of Charlotte. This is the first homicide case of 2017 in Charlotte. Police say they are now looking for the culprit who appears to have abandoned the scene and is now on the run.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, but he was found on the fourth floor of an apartment complex on Monroe Road after a call was made to the police. The call had been made at around 12:05 in the morning. The man had gunshot wounds and was consequently rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police spent a considerable amount of time this morning speaking to other residents of the apartment complex in an attempt to track down witnesses and see if anyone had heard or seen anything that was out of place.

Members of the CMPD Homicide Unit were also investigating this morning. Their first instinct is that this was not a random murder, but rather the victim knew the suspect.

As this is an ongoing case, police are encouraging members of the public to call Crime Stoppers if they have any information regarding the case, or if they heard or saw anything out of the ordinary on Monday during the night. Members of the public can also call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective investigating the case.