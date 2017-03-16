Homicide Investigation Takes Place After Shooting

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in south Charlotte on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon were reported to police just before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside an apartment of The Retreat at McAlpine Creek Apartments in a neighborhood that locals have described as usually being quiet and safe.

CMPD arrived on the scene to find one man inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported that there were six people inside the apartment at the time of the armed robbery. Police have not yet identified any suspects, but are now conducting investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly and speak with a detective at 704-432-TIPS.