Homicide Investigation Takes Place in West Charlotte

Police are investigating after Charlotte’s 75th homicide of the year.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Road after receiving reports of a stabbing. According to these reports, a disagreement broke out among several people in a common area near an apartment complex in the area. The argument escalated to a fight. During the fight, the suspect stabbed a victim, fleeing the scene after the stabbing.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have yet been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.