Homicide Suspect found in Florida After Five-Month Investigation and Manhunt

A homicide suspect wanted for a murder that took place five months ago was found and arrested in Florida this weekend.

The shooting, which resulted in the death of Antwain Maurice Price, took place in west Charlotte on December 14th in 2017.

Homicide investigations began after the shooting, and the suspect was identified in April as being 33-year-old Joseph Tyrell Ambercrombie, also called “Jay” or “South Carolina”. The suspect already had outstanding warrants for identity theft, possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy, among other charges. Charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were added in connection to Price’s murder.

In April, police noted that the suspect appeared to be on the run and had been staying in interstate motels in South Carolina.

Ambercrombie was located in Florida on Saturday and arrested in Jacksonville. CMPD planned to travel to Jacksonville to conduct interviews. They then plan on extraditing the suspect back to Mecklenburg County, but have not yet released a date for this occurrence.