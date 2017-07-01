Homicide Suspect Recaptured After Fleeing House Arrest

Homicide suspect Ricco McHam was arrested Friday morning in Mint Hill, two weeks after his escape on June 15. McHam, 19, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Markas Vereen on July 4. 2016.

Police report McHam cut off his ankle monitor and fled on June 15, the date of a hearing which would determine if McHam had violated bond. The bond was set by a judge at $275,000. In February, when McHam was able to post bond, he was placed under full-time home detention.

According to prosecutors, the initial shooting involved McHam, Vereen, and an unidentified rival in the Grier Heights neighborhood. After the shooting, McHam and Vereen, both wounded, drove together to the hospital where they subsequently crashed into the emergency room. While being treated, Vereen died and McHam was charged in relation to the death. McHam now faces charges of murder, felony possession of a firearm, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, according to police.

McHam’s previous record in Mecklenburg County has at least 16 arrests including charges for firearm violations, assaulting a female, and drug trafficking.