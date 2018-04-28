House Fire in Northwest Charlotte Leaves One Dead

One person is dead after a house fire in northwest Charlotte.

The fire began at a residence in the 9400 block of Northwoods Forest Drive. Emergency vehicles were called to the scene at approximately 3:00 a.m. to put out the flames.

One victim was found inside suffering from life-threatening injuries due to the fire. They were transported to the hospital, but later died from the injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the fire started as a result of cooking items that were left unattended.

The damage of the fire was estimated at $95,000.