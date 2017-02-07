House Fires in Gastonia May Be Related

Police are now investigating after two homes caught on fire in suspicious circumstances on Tuesday morning.

The homes, which were a mile apart from each other, were located on Collinston Drive and Milton Avenue. Firefighters responded to the first fire at approximately 1:00 a.m. The house was a vacant structure, and the building acquired significant damage.

While firefighters were still putting out the flames at the first house, a second call came in about the house on Milton Avenue. Firefighters responded to the call at approximately 2:30 a.m. The second home was also vacant. The flames completely consumed this home causing more than $20,000 in damages.The flames in this instance took about 30 minutes to succumb to the firefighters’ efforts. No injuries were reported in either case.

Authorities say that the similarities between the two incidents are making them investigate the possibility that they were related. They are still attempting to find causes for both of the conflagrations, but say that it appears as if the fires were set intentionally, in which case police will be searching for a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.