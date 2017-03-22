Huntersville McDonald’s Robbed at Gunpoint

Police are investigating after an armed person robbed a McDonald’s in Huntersville at gunpoint.

Police reported that a suspect wearing a black jacket with the hood over his face, black workout pants with several white stripes, gloves, and black shoes entered a McDonald’s at 2:45 a.m. on Monday morning. The robber used the drive-through window to enter the building. The restaurant was located in the 14200 block of Boren Street in Huntersville.

After entering the restaurant, the suspect brandished a rifle at the individuals located in the restaurant before stealing cash and fleeing.

The vehicle which the suspect was using at the time appears to be a dark colored four-door car.

Police are now asking the public for help in identifying the suspect and have released photos taken from surveillance videos. Anyone with information can contact Huntersville Police at 704-464-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.