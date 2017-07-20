Husband of Victim Charged With July 7 Murder

The husband of the victim of a July 7 murder in northeast Charlotte was charged with his wife’s murder on Wednesday.

35-year-old Alton Ulysses Morton Jr. was charged Wednesday after willingly going to police headquarters. He was charged with murder and arrested after police interviewed him.

The homicide occurred on July 7 in the 5400 block of Dusty Trail Road near West Sugar Creek Road. According to police, the suspect’s wife, 35-year-old Heidi May Morton, was found unresponsive in the couple’s home at around 8:00 p.m. Medical professionals arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Information regarding the victim’s cause of death has not been released.

The homicide for which Morton has now been charged is the 50th homicide of the year in Charlotte.