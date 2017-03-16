Identity Confirmed of Body Found Under Gaston County Bridge

Police have confirmed the identity of the body found under a bridge in Gaston County as being that of a missing Gaston County man.

The man was identified as Ray Ronald Jackson, a 90-year-old man who had gone missing on March 5 from his home on Old Dallas Highway in Dallas. A Silver Alert was issued for the man shortly after his disappearance.

Authorities stated that the man had been suffering from memory loss following a brain surgery a few years previously.

Workers from the North Carolina Department of Transportation discovered the body underneath a bridge in the 500 block of Landers Chapel Road earlier in the week.

Police say they are still investigating the death, and it will be sometime before the cause of death is released to the public.