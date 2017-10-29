Injury Sustained in Shooting in NW Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was injured Saturday morning in a shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Police said that officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. The incident took place on the 1600 block of Bear Brook Drive. One male victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported and admitted to CMC Main for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are now taking place but police report that no one is currently in custody for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.