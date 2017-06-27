Intruder Breaks into Home, Rapes Woman

Police are searching for a suspect that police say broke into a woman’s house in Charlotte and raped her while she slept.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 5:00 a.m. According to police the home was located in the 2600 block of Weddington Avenue in Elizabeth. Between 4:30 and 5:00 that morning, a man broke into the residence and approached the woman, who was sleeping in her bed, and raped her. The victim was 36-years-old, and the suspect was unknown to her.

Police say that no suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident, and they are currently investigating all of the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Meanwhile, other residents of the area express concern at the incident, especially since the suspect has not yet been caught. The neighborhood has been generally considered safe up until now, with relatively few sex crimes reported in the area since the beginning of the year.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.