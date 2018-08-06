Intruder Shot and Killed by Business Owner

Police say that an intruder was shot and killed by a business owner in southeast Charlotte on Monday.

The incident took place at the American Beauty Garden Center, a gardening center which sells plants and tools as well as equipment and classes for CBD extraction, on East Independence Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to reports, police were already on their way to the business after the alarm was triggered, when the owner called and said that he was on his way to the store as well.

The owner arrived at the store first, and found an alleged intruder. The owner called police several minutes later to tell them that he had shot the intruder.

When police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, they found the owner and the injured intruder. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

After initial investigations, police found a glass front door that had been smashed and used as an entry point. The intruder entered the building through this broken door and was still inside the business when the owner arrived.

The owner saw the intruder trying to exit out of the smashed door, which was when he fired the shots.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released the name of the intruder. They have also not said whether the owner will be charged in the incident.