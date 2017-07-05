Investigation Suggests Supposed Suicide was a Homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities have arrested and charged the stepson of 63-year-old Harold Rudolph Jones with Jones’s murder

Police detectives responded to a call for service regarding a suicide in the 10600 block of Atkins Ridge Drive around 8 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival they discovered Jones outside of a residence and wounded by a gunshot. Jones was soon pronounced dead on the scene. Investigation by detectives revealed the details of the incident seemed to suggest a homicide.

Stepson Daryl Roby, 22, was present at the scene and was arrested after an interview with detectives. Police report Roby and Jones were involved in an altercation which led to the incident. Roby’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. This marks Charlotte’s 49th homicide charge this year.