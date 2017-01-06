Investigations Take Place After 2-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Mother

Investigations are taking place after a 2-year-old child accidentally shot his mother with a Waxhaw Police Officer’s abandoned gun.

The incident happened Wednesday night. The gun was a secondary weapon that Officer Jeremy Ferguson had left in a closed bag on the floor of the laundry room. Ferguson’s 2-year-old son entered the laundry room, opened the bag, took out the gun, and fired it, hitting his mother in the buttocks. She was taken to the hospital, and later discharged, and is now recovering from wounds at home.

Investigations by both the State Bureau of Investigation and the Waxhaw Police Department are underway. A member of the Union County Sheriff Department said that this should be a warning to other officers and gun owners, and a reminder of what can happen if you place your gun in an unsafe location for even a few seconds. Officers are reminded to always keep all firearms in safe and secure places far away from the reach of children.

Ferguson has been described by the Chief of Police at Waxhaw Police Department as a “good officer.” He has been working at the department for approximately one year.