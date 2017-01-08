Investigations Take Place After Airport Fire

An investigation is underway after a hangar at the Statesville Regional Airport caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene shortly after 4:00 p.m. and saw smoke billowing from the hangar. They were able to contain the fire to the hangar, which is owned by Rachel and Jones Barnes from Iredell Air Care.

The airport remained open, but several planes which were in the hangar for repairs were damaged. The damage incurred was significant, and will take approximately $1 Million dollars to replace or repair. This included smoke and heat damage to five planes, and the building itself.

There is no known cause for the fire as of right now.

