Investigators Search For Suspect in Charlotte Hate Crime

Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are actively searching for the suspect who committed arson and threatened a store owner on Thursday night.

The crime, which is being investigated as a hate crime by police, occurred on Thursday night in east Charlotte at a store called Central Market on Albemarle Road. According to police, an African American male suspect dressed in a light-colored hoodie and a dark jacket approached the store, threw a brick through the window, and set fire to to the building causing more than $1,000 in damage to the store.

More disturbing than the flames, however, was the note that the man left on the door of the store threatening to torture the owner, Kamal Dhimal, if he continues to run his business. The letter in its entirety read as follows:

“Business owner,

Our newly elected president Donald Trump is our nation builder for white America. You all know that, we want our country back on the right track. We need to get rid of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants. Specially, we don’t want business run by refugees and immigrant any more.

We are ready to wake up some of our great state including North Carolina and we will take care of the country. Immigrants and refugee are taking our job, doing our business and leaving us standard. So, you are not allowed to do business any more.

We know you are one and many of other immigrant doing business here. This is our warning. Leave the business and go back where you came from.

If you don’t follow this warning then we are not responsible for the torture starting now.

God Bless America… … … …

White America”

Owner Dhimal says that he is now afraid for his life. He said that he came to America for peace and security, but now feels as afraid as he did in his home country of Bhutan. He is not sure whether or not he will reopen the store.

Police are now searching for the suspect who is 5’8” and weighs 200 pounds. Surveillance photos have been released to the public. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.