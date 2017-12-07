Iredell County Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Child

An Iredell County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.

46-year-old Thomas Wilson, of Statesville, was arrested after an investigation that began in July. Reports indicated that investigations first began after police in Catawba County received a tip off regarding a possible child sexual assault case. The suspect, who was the alleged boyfriend of a family member of the victim, was suspected to have sexually abused a 7-year-old girl in Iredell County.

Since the July allegations, several more victims have come forward identifying the man as the perpetrator of other incidents.

As a result, Wilson has been arrested in Iredell County and placed under a $1 million bond. He is being charged with three counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child as well as one count of indecent liberties. A charge of indecent liberties was also brought against him in Rockingham County.