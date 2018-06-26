Iredell County Man Arrested on Sex Charges With Child

A man from Iredell County has been arrested after being charged with sex offenses with a child.

The suspect, who is from Harmony, North Carolina, was recently accused of the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The man, identified as 35-year-old Rosendo Barriga Guadalupe was arrested on June 22 after investigations led to enough evidence to issue warrants.

According to reports, the sexual assaults took place between November of 2016 and December of 2017. Multiple incidents were reported, and police obtained 12 felony arrest warrants following interviews with witnesses as well as friends and family of the victim.

Guadalupe is charged with indecent liberties with a child, and was booked into Iredell County Detention Center where he was placed under a $300,0000 secured bond.