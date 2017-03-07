Iredell County Police Bust Drug Trafficker From New York

A New York woman was busted this week by Iredell County police and arrested for trafficking cocaine.

The woman was 37-year-old Sherrie Shawnte Reed who had reportedly been travelling from Florida through North Carolina.

Reed was driving her Toyota Rav-4 north on I-77 when police conducted a stop of her vehicle. The suspect, who is from Rochester, New York, tried to tell police that she was renting the car, but was unable to confirm this claim with paperwork. Police then noticed several suspicious packages in her car including vacuum sealed containers filled with a white substance which police suspected to be cocaine. Officers also found a significant amount of money.

Reed furthered the suspicions of police by answering their questions in an elusive manner. Police then arrested her in order to question her further. Police later found 11 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million dollars stored in the Toyota. They also found nearly $2,000 cash in the vehicle. During questioning, officers discovered that she was on the run from police in Florida for theft. In addition, Reed had previous felony convictions in her home state.

Reed was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of cocaine by possession. She was taken into custody and given a $250,000 bond.