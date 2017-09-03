Iredell County Police Investigate After Body Found in Lake Norman

Investigations are underway after a body was discovered in Lake Norman in Iredell County.

The body of the man was found on Saturday morning at around 10:30 a.m. near Oak Tree Road in Moorsevill. According to police, a fisherman and homeowners in the area discovered the body and then called 911. After police received the call that there was a suspicious object floating in the lake, teams were called in to retrieve the body.

The body was the body of a male between the ages of 20 and 50. The man is 6 feet tall, white or hispanic, and was wearing a dark t-shirt and green swimming shorts.

Iredell County police acknowledge that very little is known about the body at this time, but investigations are taking place to determine if foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information in connection to the body of the man is asked to contact Iredell County Police at 704-878-3183.