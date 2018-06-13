Iredell County Police Investigate Break-In

Iredell County police are investigating after a break-in involving two suspects took place.

The incident, which occurred at the end of May, happened at the Farmer’s Kitchen on Union Grove Road and Buck Shoals Road. According to reports, the two suspects arrived at the scene in a dark colored vehicle, and broke into the establishment.

Police were able to find surveillance footage of the incident which showed the suspects arriving and forcing their way into the building. They are asking the public for help now in identifying the individuals responsible.

Police ask anyone who has information on the incident or the two suspects to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-679-4217,Furthermore, or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.