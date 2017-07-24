Iredell Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Child

A Taylorsville man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child.

Police say that the child’s mother left the child, as well as her three other children, with 28-year-old Brentley Jason Byers, who the child calls “father”, while she went to work. The mother left the children at home with Byers at around 7:00 a.m. on Friday and returned on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. According to reports, two of the children were picked up on Friday at 5:00 p.m. by another family member. The other two children were left with Byers until the mother returned the next day.

When the child’s mother returned home, she found Byers asleep on the couch and her daughter seated on the chair with blood on her. When questioned, the child told her mother that Byers had assualted her.

The victim was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem where medical personnel found injuries that were consistent with sexual assault. Reports also indicated that the injuries were serious and that the child will need surgery.

Officers believe the crime to have been committed during the night sometime after the first two children were picked up by the relative.

During a search of the home, detectives found clothing in the washing machine that was believed to have been put there in order to conceal evidence.

Byers has been arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult. Authorities stated that more charges will likely be added after further investigation. He is currently being held under a $1,000,000 bond.