Jeff Hardy of WWE Arrested in Cabarrus County for DWI

Jeff Hardy, the superstar professional wrestler from World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.(WWE), was arrested in Cabarrus County after driving while impaired and being involved in a car accident.

Hardy, who has taken home eleven tag team championship awards with his brother Matt, was allegedly driving through Concord on Saturday night at around 8:11 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. The car, a 2016 Cadillac, ran into the guardrail at the side of the road, scraping against it for approximately 105 feet. The back end of the vehicle then spun around, and the car came to a rest in the same lane.

The accident took place on Concord Parkway in the northbound lane. Police arrived on the scene and took him to Cabarrus County Detention Center where they performed a breathalyzer test. The test registered a blood alcohol content of .25.

Hardy was charged with DWI and released from jail a short time later. Police suspended Hardy’s license, and scheduled a court date for April 16.

Damages from the accident amounted to $8,000 on his vehicle, and $5,000 to the guardrail. Police did not say whether the wrestler sustained any injuries in the incident. Hardy was already suffering from torn ligaments in his shoulder, and was on a hiatus from wrestling while the injury mended.

WWE released a statement on Monday saying that Hardy is responsible for his own actions and that a thorough investigation of the incident is being performed. It is yet to be seen whether Jeff will be seen at WrestleMania 34, which takes place just days before Hardy’s court case.