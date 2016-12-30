Jeremy Sprinkle Suspended from Belk Bowl

A University of Arkansas football player was accused of shoplifting from the SouthPark mall’s Belk store and suspended from the Belk Bowl on Thursday.

Senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been charged with shoplifting by concealment. He was released.

Sprinkle has been accused of putting eight items from the Belk store into his bag following a shopping spree where Virginia Tech and Arkansas players had 90 minutes in the store to spend a gift card worth $450.

Sprinkle is accused of stealing items including four shirts, blue-striped Saddlebred boxer shorts, a pair of Nike socks, and two wallets, all totaling $260, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report said.

Sprinkle’s suspension was announced by the Arkansas athletic department two hours before the kickoff of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.