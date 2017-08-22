Jogger Finds Body in East Charlotte

Police are investigating after a jogger found a body in east Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the body was discovered near Campbell Creek. It was on the south side of the creek on WT Harris Boulevard near Idlewild Road. The body was that of a black male in his 20s. The jogger made the discovery at around 9:45 a.m.

Police are now conducting a death investigation in order to determine whether there was any foul play involved in the death of the individual.

The identity of the deceased male has not been released, and officers have not released any additional information at this time.