Jury Sides With Prosecutors in Hit-and-Run Case

A woman was recently found guilty in a hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of 21-month-old Riley Ann Bradley.

Donna Jan Hayes from Gastonia, who was arrested at the beginning of January in connection with the hit-and-run that occurred in December 2015, was pronounced guilty on Monday. Jurors took a mere two hours to come to their decision.

Hayes maintained throughout the trial that she had not known that she had hit a person, saying that she thought she had hit a tree branch. The defense also maintained that the incident was an accident, and that it had occurred without criminal intent and that Hayes had not been impaired or speeding at the time, nor was she receiving or sending out texts.

However, prosecutors continued to argue that there was sufficient evidence to convict her of the charges— felony hit-and-run causing serious death or injury, and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

In the end, jury sided with prosecutors, and she was sentenced to six months in jail, 48 months of supervised probation, a $2000 fine, surrender of her driver’s license, and 500 hours of community service.