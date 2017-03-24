Justice is Served in Drug and Murder Case

Justice has been served this week after two men were given life-sentences for a violent murder in a drug-related incident.

The suspects convicted this week are 37-year-old Carlos Benson, and 36-year-old Jacob Hill. In an incident that turned into a federal case, Benson and Hill were accomplises in the violent murder of a cocaine supplier, Darrell Hames, 26, in 2014.

According to reports at the time of the incident, the two suspects forcefully stole the cellphone of one of Hames’ dealers after buying cocaine from him. They then called Hames and arranged a drug purchase that would take place on Shamrock Drive at an apartment complex.

Benson and Hill arrived at the location of Hames’ vehicle. Benson hid in the back of Hames’ car and waited for him to arrive. When the victim entered his vehicle, Benson revealed himself in the backseat and held him at gunpoint, demanding property. Hames attempted to take his own gun out, but as he did so, Benson fired six shots at the man, causing fatal wounds. Hames also fired his weapon, wounding Benson. A small amount of money and drugs was the motive for the killing.

The two suspects then fled the scene. Hill eventually left the wounded Benson in tall grass near a cul-de-sac, where he was later found.

After a lengthy trial that included testimonies from the victim’s family, both men were charged with robbery, kidnapping, and drug crimes. Benson was also charged with the murder of Hames and was served two life-sentences by U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney.

The two suspects were booked into Mecklenburg County Jail.