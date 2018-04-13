Killer of UNCC Professor Pleads Guilty

The man who was charged with the murder of Jeannine Skinner in September has pleaded guilty.

Investigations began after the body of Skinner was found inside an apartment in southwest Charlotte in September with more than 200 stab wounds.

46-year-old Donny Lewis Franklin was arrested three days after the discovery of the body, and was charged with first-degree murder. According to reports, Franklin was in a relationship with Skinner at the time of the murder.

A hearing was scheduled for Thursday and postponed until Friday when Franklin’s attorneys failed to appear. On Friday, Franklin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. As a result, the man will face up to 35.5 years in prison.

Skinner had worked at the school for two years. She worked as a professor of gerontology and psychology, and was already beloved by many colleagues and students.