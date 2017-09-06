Killing in Uptown Charlotte Prompts Homicide Investigations

CMPD is beginning a homicide investigation after a death in uptown Charlotte on Saturday was ruled a homicide.

Investigations began after a man was discovered on Saturday in the 900 block of North College Street with signs of trauma. Medic was called to the area, and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Joseph Bellamy.

The body was later examined by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office which uncovered enough information to rule the case as a homicide. This was announced by CMPD on Tuesday. Members of CMPD were not specific about the injuries that the victim incurred, or the cause of death.

It is unkown at this time whether police have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.