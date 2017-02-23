King Mountain Man Killed by Son

A man who was a resident of Kings Mountain was killed on Tuesday by his 18-year-old son.

Kelly Reid Sarvis was arrested after police found his father, Darren Reid Sarvis, dead in his home in the 300 block of North Carpenter Street. 58-year-old Darren Sarvis was the owner of Sarvis and Sons Marine. Police found Darren Sarvis just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. He was unresponsive when authorities arrived, and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police took the teenager into custody following the incident, and Sarvis was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday afternoon, as well as felony larceny of a firearm.

According to police reports, both the teen and his father were residents of the home on North Carpenter Street.

Police are still investigating the incident, and have not yet confirmed a cause of death, or a motive in the killing.