Kings Mountain Couple Charged With Molesting 6-Year-Old Girl

A couple from Kings Mountain is behind bars after 6-year-old child was molested for three years.

The investigations into the couple began after officers were called to a home on St. Luke Church Road for a domestic disturbance.

The residence was the home of 52-year-old Tracy Daryl Henson and Alexis McConnell. When police arrived on the scene, McConnell reportedly told police about an incident involving the young girl which launched immediate investigations.

Investigators in the case reported that the child had been raped by Henson multiple times over the past three years, since she was the age of three.

Both Henson and McConnell were arrested. So far in the investigations, Henson has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory sexual offense by an adult, and three counts of rape of a child by an adult. He is jailed under a $150,000 bond.

McConnell is being held under a $50,000 bond. It is unknown at this time how she was criminally involved in the incident.

According to reports, Henson already has a criminal record with previous charges and convictions of DWI and assault and battery, among others.

Authorities are now working on caring for the child and placing her in a safe environment. Investigations are likely to continue for some time, and police were adamant to emphasize the seriousness of the case and their dedication to seeing it resolved.