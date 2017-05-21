Kings Mountain Man Arrested For Pawning Stolen Items

A man from Kings Mountain has been arrested after he stole items and then pawned the same items for cash.

The break-in and theft occurred on May 15 at a home in Gastonia between 9:00 p.m. and midnight. Police reported that the 28-year-old man broke into the home on Lauren Court and stole $1,500 worth of property including a 52-inch flat screen television, a PlayStation 4, a PlayStation 3 Slim, several PlayStation games and controllers, a 55-mm hunting rifle, a .50-caliber black power CVA wolf muzzle loader, a .12 gauge Remington 870, a bear compound bow, a box containing ammunition, and a laundry bag.

Police later identified the suspect as Ortavious Jermaine Lynch. They also determined that he had pawned the bear compound bow to Joe’s Gun and Pawn on Ozark Avenue for $70, the rifle and shotgun at West End Gun and Pawn for $500, and the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 Slim, games, and controllers to the Game Stop on North Myrtle Road for $209.60.

Gaston County Police later arrested Lynch and charged him with second-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering. He was booked into Gaston County Jail on Sunday on a $50,000 bond.