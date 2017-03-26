Kings Mountain Man Arrested on Charges of Rape and Kidnapping

Members of the Cleveland County Sherif’s Office arrested a man this week in connection to a rape and kidnapping that occurred earlier this month.

Cleveland County police reported that 29-year-old Boyd Charles Smith of York Road in Kings Mountain showed up at the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house and began knocking at the door. The victim refused to open the door at first. Smith then took a gun out of his shirt and threatened her with it. The victim then opened the door and allowed Smith entry.

Two children were in the home at the time of the forced entry, ages 1 and 5. According to police, the victim’s mother was due to arrive at the house at any time to pick up the oldest child. The suspect forced the victim to call her mother and tell her not to come. He then kidnapped all three, put them in his car, and brought them to his house.

Smith then put the kids in front of a movie, took the victim to another room, and raped her, according to police.

The incident, which happened in the 900 block of York Road, was reported immediately by the victim.

Smith was arrested and charge with forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, felony breaking and entering, and assault of a female. He was booked into Cleveland County Jail and was released on Fridays on a $30,000 bond.