Kings Mountain Man Charged for Raping Child

Police have arrested a man from Kings Mountain for raping a child.

The accused is 29-year-old David Allen Hovis of 1504 Northwoods Drive. The man was arrested and placed in jail on Tuesday after being charged with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl. According to reports, the assault happened in the months between September and February. Hovis was jailed by Gaston County police and was placed under a $100,000 bond.

Hovis was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, first-degree statutory sex offense, and indecent liberties with a child.

It has not been released whether the suspect was known to the victim or not.