Lancaster County Main Behind Bars After Multiple Burglaries

Police have arrested a Lancaster Couny man who turned himself in after committing burglary and drug related crimes.

According to reports, 41-year-old Johnathan Mark Carter is responsible for several crimes that happened last weekend. The first incident happened on Saturday morning just before 12:00 p.m. According to the victim, she had left her purse inside her 2012 Honda Odyssey when the purse was stolen. The purse contained her driver’s license, debit cards, and cash.

Two other burglaries were reported on Sunday. The first was at Bryan’s Automotive on Kershaw Country Club Road. The owner arrived at the business to find the door forced. The suspect had stolen change and a portable safe. The second incident occurred at Country Corner Store on Flat Rock Road just one mile from Bryan’s Automotive. The door of the business was also forced open, but no items were missing.

Police used surveillance footage to identify Carter. When searching his house they found the stolen items from the woman’s Honda Odyssey, the safe and change from Bryan’s Automotive, crack cocaine, and Schedule IV pills.

As a result, Carter was charged with auto breaking, burglary, safecracking, attempted burglary, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance. He was jailed under a $55,000 bond.