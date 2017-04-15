Lancaster Man Arrested After Firing Gun Towards Occupied Cars

A man in Lancaster County has been arrested after he fired a gun towards two cars which were full of adults and children.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Norfolk Road and Kirkover Drive. The two vehicles, a 2004 Expedition and a 1998 Honda Accord, were following each other along the road when the shots were fired from the yard of a home on Norfolk Road.

Reports indicated that there were ten people riding in the two vehicles. Five of the occupants were adults, and the other five were children who ranged in ages from 5 months to 12 years old. Both cars were struck by bullets, but thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police responded to the area where the shooting had occurred and arrested 24-year-old Ja’Mes Marcell Blair from the home at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. He had remained on the scene of the shooting until police arrived. Officers were able to confiscate the firearm, which was a pistol that had been reported stolen.

Blair, who has been convicted before for previous crimes, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of possession of a stolen pistol. He was put behind bars and was denied bond.