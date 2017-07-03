Lancaster Man Arrested in Connection to Pineville Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run on the 9600 block of Pineville Matthews Road on Sunday resulted in a fatality after an erratically driven car struck a moped.

Pineville Police report the car was northbound on Carol Place Parkway, crossed the intersection, then swerved right at a high speed and hit a moped that was heading west on Highway 51. The Lancaster man who is thought to be the driver was arrested after being found asleep in the wood near a construction area across the street from where the collision took place. A contractor discovered the man and reported him to the police. Police believe the man took the car of a significant other after an argument, caused the accident, then fled the scene to sleep in the nearby woods. The man is being tested to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.