Lancaster Man Charged With Incest, Sex With Minors, and Child Porn

A Lancaster man has been arrested after being charged with incest, sex with minors, and child porn.

The charges come after an investigation conducted by both Lancaster County and Rock Hill police as part of a task force dedicated to finding and prosecuting suspects in victimizing children through the internet.

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Samuel Lee Smith. The suspect was arrested following these investigations, and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, possession of child pornography, two counts of incest, and Internet sex crimes.

The suspect, if convicted, is faced with a minimum of 31 years in prison for the offenses.

Police reports indicated that the suspect was jailed in Lancaster County and was denied bond.