Lancaster Man Receives Sentence For Dealing Crack Outside Rock Hill Store

A Lancaster man has been sentenced to eight years in prison upon being found guilty of trafficking crack cocaine outside a Rock Hill Walmart. The jury announced its decision late Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Lymonne Foster Jr., 35, was charged by the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Unit in October of 2016.

According to prosecutor Matthew Shelton, Foster’s arrest was brought about by a sting operation, in which an informant purchased about an ounce of crack in the parking lot of the Newport store.

Shelton explained that Foster delivered the narcotics to his girlfriend in the store’s parking lot, whereupon the girlfriend then sold the drugs for $1,000 to the informant who worked for the drug unit.

The transaction was recorded by police on both audio and video, and Foster was then followed to a gas station, where additional video was taken that verified his involvement in the illegal drug deal.

According to the prosecutors, the girlfriend was not on trial this week, but she faces pending charges from the incident.