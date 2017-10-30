Lancaster Police Investigate Homicide

Police in Lancaster are investigating after an apparent homicide that occurred on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim, 58-year-old Mildred Burris Arnold was inside her home on South York Street in Lancaster when she was beaten a suspect. Arnold was later found dead in the home by her daughter, April Moseley, who called police.

Lancaster police chief Scott Grant reported that a suspect is in custody for the case which has been ruled a homicide. No charges have yet been filed, but police are seeking no other suspect at this time.

Members of the Lancaster police along with the South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Divison were at the crime scene gathering evidence and conducting investigations. Reports indicate that the autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Moseley, meanwhile, is desperate for justice. Her mother’s death comes shortly after the death of her son, Joshua Burris, who also died as a result of a violent crime in Charlotte just two months before.

Investigations continue, and police say that more information will likely be released as the case progresses.