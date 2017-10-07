Lancaster Police Search For Driver in Fatal Hit and Run

Lancaster police are searching for the driver that is responsible for a fatal hit and run that occurred in Lancaster on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 8:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Evans Drive near Barnett Street. According to police, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle that was heading westbound on Evans Drive.

Police have released the name of the person who was killed, but they have released photos of the make and model of the suspect vehicle in hopes that someone will recognize it. The car is a 1994-2004 Ford Mustang. The color of the vehicle is unknown, but police say the car may have damage to the front right side.

Lancaster police ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1504, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.