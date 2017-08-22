Lancaster Shooting Being Investigated as Homicide After Teen Victim Dies in Hospital

A Lancaster shooting is now being investigated as a homicide after the teen victim died in the hospital.

The shooting had occurred on Friday in the 400 block of E. Arch Street in Lancaster. Police responded to the scene after reports of a shooting had been made. According to witnesses that spoke to police, the shots had been made in an area south of the E. Arch Street location. The shots had been heard at around 10:15 p.m.

A short time later, the teenage victim arrived at Springs Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. Medical personnel at the hospital contacted police who arrived at the hospital just before 10:30 p.m. The victim was then airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

The 17-year-old victim remained in critical condition for several days before succumbing to the injuries on Monday.

Detectives are now investigating the homicide and ask anyone with information to contact Lancaster Police at 803-283-1171 or 803-289-6040.