Lancaster Teen Shot During Organized Fight

Police are investigating after a Lancaster teen was shot in an organized fight on Wednesday.

According to police reports, 15-20 individuals met on Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot near the end of Elliot Street for what authorities are calling an “organized fight.” The 16-year-old teenager was taking part in the incident. Witnesses reported that he was fighting with several individuals when one of them took out a firearm and fired the weapon.

The 16-year-old was inflicted with two gunshot wounds, and was taken to Springs Hospital for treatment.

When police arrived on the scene, the group had already dispersed and the dead end of Elliot Street was left empty except for empty shell casings and blood on the pavement. Police were able to find the victim at the hospital.

According to police reports, the witnesses to the event are not being cooperative, and as a result the investigations have been slowed. Sheriff Barry Faile is asking anyone with information to be open and come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Lancaster Police at 803-283-3388.