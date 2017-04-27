Lancaster Teenager Killed After Basketball Game

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed after a community basketball game on Wednesday night.

Police have not yet released the name of the teenager, but say that the incident happened outside the community center called Hope on the Hill in the 600 block of West Meeting Street. The building is located on the campus of Barr Street School. The teenager had been at the location to play basketball with a community recreational league.

Reports indicated that after the game at about 9:00 p.m., the teen was outside the building when several gunshots were fired. The victim was struck and was later found by police on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are unsure whether the homicide was a random attack, or if the victim was targeted.

Authorities confirmed that the boy was a student at Lancaster High School and that he was a part of the school basketball team as well as the community league. Counselors were at the school on Thursday morning to supports students and staff.

Lancaster police as well as county and state officers are working hard to identify the suspect, but have not yet made any arrests.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Lancaster police at 803-283-1173.