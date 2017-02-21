Lancaster Teens Arrested After Vandalizing High School

Two Lancaster County teens were arrested after vandalizing Indian Land High School.

The school, which is located in Indian Land, was in a sad state after 17-year-old Steven Michael Bigham and 16-year-old Dawson Lewis Gainey forcibly gained access to the school with the intent of causing destruction. The two boys were seen on camera stealing items from the school, damaging objects around the rooms as they went, and breaking windows. Throughout the course of the rampage, the teens entered over half a dozen rooms including the computer lab, automotive shop, offices, nurse’s station, and the building construction shop.

In the process the two boys damaged computers, cars, a microwave, and countless other items. As a result, the suspects are being charged with malicious injury to property over $10,000, as well as malicious injury to property under $2,000. Because of the nature of the crimes, they are being charged as adults.

The crime resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage. The school was able to retrieve some of the objects that the teens had burglarized. Staff and parents alike are thankful that the crime took place while students were out of school, but the incident left them shocked nonetheless.