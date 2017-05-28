Late Night Meeting Leads to University City Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting that took place in University City on Saturday night.

According to authorities, police received a call just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, and arrived at the scene at the intersection of Johnston Oehler and Prosperity Church. Once there, they discovered a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 22-year-old Anderson David Biggers. Investigators reported that they believe Biggers had been meeting someone that he knew in the parking lot of the shopping center on Johnston Oehler and Prosperity Church and that the meeting led to his shooting.

Police say that the investigations in this case are ongoing and they ask anyone with information to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with Detective Lowe.

Saturday night’s homicide marks the 34th killing in the city of Charlotte since the beginning of the year.