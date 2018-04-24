Lincoln County Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old

A man in Lincoln County has been arrested after he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.

The incident was reported on April 16, two days after the alleged incident. The victim told police that on April 14, she was sexually assaulted by 26-year-old Peter Justin Desveaux Jr., who then gave her money, asking her to not tell anyone.

The suspect, who is from Iron Station, admitted to committing the crime on Friday. He was then arrested and placed into custody at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he faces charges of crimes against nature, statutory sex offense with a child, and indecent liberties with a child.

Desveaux is under a $150,000 secured bond, and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.