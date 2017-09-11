Lincoln County Man Goes Missing, Police Ask For Help

Police are asking for help after a man in Lincoln County has been reported missing.

The Iron State man was reported missing on Sunday evening after he left his home and did not return. According to Lincoln County Police, 59-year-old John Michael Myers left his home in a silver 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with NC plate BDE-4734 and did not tell anyone where he was going. He headed into the Lincolnton area, where he was last known to be, and purchased several items.

Police are now asking the public for help in locating the missing man. They described him as being a white male weighing 210 pounds, standing at 6’6”, and wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, a white baseball hat, and glasses with a silver frame at the time that he was last seen. Police also released a photo in hopes that he is recognized.

Anyone who sees Myers or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln County police at 704-732-9050.