Lincoln County Police Arrest Suspect of Armed Robbery

One of the suspects of an armed convenience store robbery was arrested by Lincoln County Police on Tuesday. Police say they are still looking for one other suspect.

The incident, which occurred at Jerry’s One Stop earlier this week, was caught on surveillance footage. Police watching the video saw two men enter the store, proceed to the counter where they pretended to make a small purchase, and then make a grab for cash when the cash drawer had been opened by the clerk. Officers then saw the clerk yell for help. The owner of the store came on the scene and tackled one of the suspects to the ground. Both suspects escaped into a 2014 Hyundai Elantra with North Carolina license plates of FAB-1872.

After running the license plate information and looking at security footage, police were able to identify one of the suspects as 46-year-old Tyrone Matthew Rozzell. He was arrested and charged with one count of felony common law robbery.

Police are now looking for the other suspect in the incident. He is an unknown black male who wore a dark colored hoodie during the incident. Officers have released photos of the suspect. Anyone who has information is asked to call Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.